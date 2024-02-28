Man dead in fire at Burnaby lowrise apartment vacant for more than a year

Photo: . The Madiera at 6677 Silver Ave. (formerly 4330 Maywood St.) in Burnaby has stood vacant behind construction fencing since January 2023.

A man is dead after a fire at a vacant lowrise apartment building in Burnaby that has stood empty for more than a year pending a stalled Metrotown tower project.

Tenants at the Madiera at 6677 Silver Ave. (formerly 4330 Maywood St.) got eviction notices in the summer of 2022, and the three-storey building has sat empty since last January.

The property has been rezoned to make way for a 24-storey tower, with 28 non-market rental units to replace those in the old building.

The development application was made by Kirpal Properties, and the property is currently owned by Madeira Manor Ltd.

Saahil Kirpal, development manager at Madeira Manor, told the NOW last May the tower project was going "full forward" and was in pre-sales.

But the building has since been put up for sale and remained behind construction fencing Tuesday when fire broke out on the third floor.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:16 p.m., according to BC Emergency Health Services.

"Paramedics provided emergency medical care and transported two patients to hospital, one in critical condition," spokesperson Brian Twaites said in an emailed statement.

Burnaby RCMP, who were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. to help with traffic control, has confirmed one person is dead and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

The NOW has reached out to the Burnaby Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.