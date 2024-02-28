Snowfall and winter storm warnings in effect for Southern Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC Falling snow was visible on the DriveBC webcam at the Great Bear Snowshed along the Coquihalla Highway at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

A snowfall warning has been issued for the Hope-Princeton Highway, while winter storm warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.

A strong Pacific frontal system is pushing across the BC interior, bringing heavy snow to many mountain passes.

On Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, via Allison Pass, Environment Canada is forecasting 15 to 25 centimeters before the snowfall tapers off Thursday.

Even more could fall on the Coquihalla and Highway 1 through the Rogers Pass. The forecast says snowfall amounts will vary along the routes due to elevation, but totals of 25 to 40 cm can be expected. There is also a winter storm warning in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult and visibility could be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Travellers are being advised to consider postponing non-essential trips until conditions improve. If you do choose to set out, adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Check DriveBC for the latest road conditions,

Snowfall late Tuesday also caused major traffic delays in parts of the Central Okanagan.

A video shared by a Castanet reader shows a pile up of about 10 vehicles at the intersection of Academy Way and John Hindle Drive near UBC Okanagan last night.

“[The] entire area is a sheet of ice,” the reader said, adding the vehicles didn’t appear to be able to move from the lights at the intersection.

Another person reported a line of vehicles were unsuccessfully attempting to travel up a hill on McCulloch Road, near McCulloch Station Pub.

Earlier, spun-out and crashed vehicles blocked Drought Hill in the Peachland area.



