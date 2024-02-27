Firefighters rescue teen from cliffside outside Trail, B.C.

Photo: Photo by Baatartsogt Sambuu on Unsplash

A teen was rescued from a Kootenay cliffside last week.

RCMP say they were called Feb. 23 at noon for a report of a 17 year old stuck on a cliffside near Trail, B.C.

The youth called his mom via cellphone to say he had become stuck after the weather and rock conditions took a turn for the worse.

He assessed that he was unable to safely climb out of his location without risking serious injury due to the slippery rock conditions.

Police called Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue who were able to extract the youth using high angle rope rescue techniques and equipment.

The youth was taken to hospital for treatment of dehydration and hypothermia.

“I would like to commend the youth for making a proper risk assessment at the time and contacting help,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“He realized he was stuck in a bad spot and it wasn’t safe to continue. He made the right call and received help getting out of his predicament. We’d rather have someone call and come home safe than have a tragedy.”