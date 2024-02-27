RCMP arrest suspect in Trail, B.C. motel explosion

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police in the Kootenays have made a second arrest in relation to an explosion at a motel.

A blast on Feb. 10 at 10:30 p.m. in a room at the Glenwood Inn in Trail, B.C. started a fire in an adjacent room and forced an evacuation. Nobody was hurt in the blast.

Police afterwards said one man was arrested but another suspect remained at large.

On Tuesday, Trail and Greater District RCMP announced the arrest of Ryan Harp. The 33-year-old Grand Forks, B.C. man was captured with the help of tactical officers with the Southeast District Emergency Response Team on Feb. 23.

Harp is being held in police custody and is charged the following alleged criminal offences:

Criminal harassment

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

Mischief endangering life

Storing firearms contrary to regulations

Three counts of fail to comply with a probation order

“Trail RCMP continues to make this investigation a top priority. The partnership between Trail RCMP, SED ERT, GIS, and other RCMP detachments who contributed resulted in the Harp’s capture. Without this cooperation and resourcing, this arrest would have proven much more difficult and danger for Trail officers alone," says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.