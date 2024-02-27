'Never know what you can find': Grenade donated to B.C. thrift store by mistake

Photo: Abbotsford Police Department. Grenade discovered in donation bin at B.C. thrift store on Feb. 26 2024.

Police surrounded a thrift store in Abbotsford after an explosive device was found inside a donation bin.

Value Village staff were sorting items in donation bins on Monday when they discovered a grenade and contacted 911 just after 3 p.m.

Abbotsford police officer evacuated the store and surrounding businesses.

“Officers cordoned off the area of the business to mitigate any potentate risk to the public,” says Const. Art Stele.

The RCMP's Explosives Disposal Unit attended the scene and was able to determine the device was a decommissioned WWII Mills Grenade.

“The donator was contacted and advised them that the item was inadvertently donated,” says Stele.

According to the owner, the grenade was used a paperweight.

“You never know what you can find when thrifting and yesterday proved that to be true,” says Stele.

Once the device was removed and disposed of, police reopened the area to the public.

