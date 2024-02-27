Break-and-enter results in 14 sets of deer antlers stolen from B.C. property

Photo: The Canadian Press Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after trophy antlers and animal hides were stolen from an abandoned property in Fort St. John, BC. The antlers are shown in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

Police in Fort St. John, B.C., are on the lookout after a number of hunting trophies were stolen, including 14 sets of deer antlers.

Mounties say the break-in was reported at an abandoned property on Feb. 9 and the rear door had been kicked in.

Inside, police found items had been stolen from the residence, including multiple sets of mule deer and whitetail antlers with full or partial skulls.

Police say four pieces of animal hide and boxes of ammunition were also taken.

Fort St. John RCMP say the collection "represents years of trophy hunts and fond memories to the family" that owns it, and investigators are now asking for the public's assistance in tracking down the stolen items.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity near the property or noticed people with new collections of antlers and hides are asked to contact police.