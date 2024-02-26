30 cm expected: Winter storm watch issued for three B.C. Interior mountain passes

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow shows area of winter storm watch.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for three B.C. Interior mountain passes.

The watch was issued Monday evening for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Trans Canada between Eagle and Rogers passes and Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A strong pacific frontal system will begin to push into the B.C. Interior Tuesday evening. Snowfall will intensify overnight Tuesday and continue throughout Wednesday and into Thursday,” Environment Canada said.

“In addition, gusty southwest winds will develop Wednesday and persist into Thursday. Snowfall amounts will vary along the routes due to elevation but totals near 30 cm can be expected.”

Southwest winds of 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h are in the forecast.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off later Thursday. However, accumulating snow may continue along Highway 3 into Thursday evening,” Environment Canada continued.

Drivers are asked to take caution and plan ahead before traveling the mountains.

Motorists in the Lower Mainland and Sea to Sky area are also being told to prepare for snow starting Tuesday.