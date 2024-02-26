Spun out commercial vehicles force closure of Coquihalla northbound

Photo: Amanda S.

Northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed after several commercial vehicles are reported to have spun out in very snowy conditions.

The incident occurred about two kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed between the Portia exit and Zopkios brake check.

There is no indication how long the route will be closed.

Motorists trying to get to the Okanagan from the Lower Mainland should use alternate routes as no detours are available.

Those caught in the closure are being told to expect delays.

DriveBC will update the situation later this afternoon.

