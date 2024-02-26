Power mostly restored in B.C. Interior after windstorm

Photo: Glacier Media

Most of the significant power outages caused by Sunday’s windstorm in the B.C. Interior have been restored.

BC Hydro says they are now dealing with 16 smaller outages impacting roughly 1,000 residents spread across the Thompson-Shuswap and Okanagan-Kootenay.

At their peak Sunday afternoon and evening, several thousand people were in the dark as high winds brought trees down onto power lines across the region.

The utility says all available crews worked throughout the night to restore power to homes.

BC Hydro's list of current power outages is here.