A wet week ahead with snow or rain expected in the Okanagan

Chelsey Mutter

Wet weather is expected this week across the Okanagan.

Meteorologist with Environment Canada Nan Lu says snow or rain is expected throughout the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday and Tuesday across the Okanagan before warming slightly later in the week.

“We do have a frontal system that's passing through the interior that will bring a chance of flurries or showers to the Okanagan region on Monday,” said Lu. “And now with this system, there'll be a cooling trend in terms of temperature.”

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the coldest days this week. Monday’s daytime high will reach 4 C and overnight low will reach -7 C. Tuesday's daytime high will hit 1 C and overnight low will be -3 C.

A sunny break is expected on Wednesday before more rain or snow.

“Starting Tuesday night through to Thursday, another frontal system moving across the southern interior BC will bring more periods of rain or snow, depending on the temperature,” said Lu.

“Then for the late work week, Thursday to Friday, just a chance of showers or flurries again.

Wednesday through Friday will warm up despite the chance for snow with the daytime highs getting up to 5 C.

