Nanaimo RCMP investigating after woman dies in hit and run

Photo: File photo

A hit and run is being investigated after a 90-year woman was killed in Nanaimo Saturday.

The incident was reported at about 8:50 p.m. at Cedar Road near Bennie Road. A passing motorist had located the unconscious person lying on the roadway and called 911.

Police, BC EHS and Fire attended the scene.

“Despite the valiant efforts of bystanders who administered emergency first aid and first responders, the woman was determined to be deceased at the scene,” the Nanaimo RCMP said in a press release.

BC Coroners Service attended and confirmed the death.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal hit and run based on evidence gathered by Nanaimo RCMP Traffic Services and Accident Collision Analyst. The roadway was closed for about 4.5 hours as the on-scene investigation was conducted and forensic evidence was gathered.

Investigators are looking for public assistance in locating the driver and the vehicle involved. Motorists who were in the area between 8 and 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 24 are being asked to check their dash cam footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.