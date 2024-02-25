Watch: Skier falls from chairlift at Whistler Blackcomb

Photo: Richard Green

A skier at Whistler Blackcomb is counting their lucky stars after falling from a chairlift at the resort last week.

A video posted to social media shows the skier falling a considerable height from the Crystal Ridge Express—before being caught by WB staff waiting below.

A spokesperson with WB confirmed a guest "became unseated and experienced a fall" from the chair on Feb. 22.

"Resort staff and guests successfully deployed a deceleration device to catch the guest. The guest was evaluated by Patrol at the scene and returned to skiing," they said.

"Our gratitude goes out to our operators and guests, whose quick reactions allowed for this favourable outcome."