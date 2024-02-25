Strong winds will accompany heavy snow on the mountain highways Sunday

Photo: DriveBC The Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

Strong winds are expected to accompany the incoming storm on B.C.'s mountain highways Sunday.

In an updated warning, Environment Canada says winds could be gusting up to 80 km/h on the Okanagan Connector today.

“Strong winds coupled with flurries will cause near zero visibility at times especially near the summit,” Environment Canada says.

“Conditions will improve through tonight. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada has been warning of this storm for a number of days, but snow is now falling at higher elevations and it's expected to continue through the evening. Accumulation is forecast to be upwards of 40 cm.

“A Pacific storm system crossing BC is bringing heavy snow to the mentioned routes. Snow heavy at times is expected through the day and this evening,” Environment Canada says.

“With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will be raining. Strong gusty winds are expected to accompany the heavy snow that will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.

Condition are expected to improve by around midnight.