Snow warnings issued by Environment Canada for several Interior highways

Photo: DriveBC/file photo

It may be snow-free on the Valley bottom, but Old Man Winter is not done with the BC Interior yet.

Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada last week continue to be in place for several Interior highways, with up to 50 cm of snow expected in some areas.

The snow storm warnings are in place for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Starting tonight and continuing through Sunday evening, between 25 to 40 cm is forecast, with 50 cm anticipated for the Coquihalla Summit.

“A storm system crossing B.C. this weekend will bring heavy snow to the mentioned routes. Periods of snow is forecast to intensify overnight with heavy snow expected through the day on Sunday,” Environment Canada said.

“With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will be raining. Strong gusty winds are expected to accompany the heavy snow on Sunday that will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.”

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday night.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions and officials are advising motorist to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.