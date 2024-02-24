BC Wildfire Service responding to new winter wildfire burning near Chetwynd

Photo: Contributed

A mid-winter wildfire is burning north of Prince George this weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Hasler Flats wildfire is currently eight hectares in size, after it was first discovered Friday morning.

It's located about 200 kilometres northeast of Prince George, and about 30 kilometres southwest of the small community of Chetwynd.

The fire remains burning “out of control,” and according to the BCWS website, fire crews are using a “full response,” which is used “when there is threat to public safety and/or property and other values.”

It's not known at this time how many firefighters are responding to the fire though.

The fire is believed to be human-caused.

The mid-winter blaze comes during what has been an unusually dry and mild winter across much of B.C. According to recent data, B.C.'s average snowpack is about 40% below normal.

The Hasler Flats fire appears to be just the second wildfire that has started in B.C. this year, following a small 1.5-hectare fire northeast of Blue River last month that was held by fire crews within a day of being discovered.

The BC Wildfire Service is also monitoring holdover fires in the province's north, leftover from the record-breaking 2023 wildfire season.

It is possible for large fires to move deep underground and "slumber" undetected for a period of time. Heat can simmer underground for days, weeks, or even months and, then as the weather dries out and temperatures rise, these fires can flare up.