Delta man charged in Burnaby homicide

Photo: Brendan Kergin. On Friday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced a charge against a Delta man in connection to a homicide of an Abbotsford man in Burnaby in September 2023.

According to IHIT in a news release, on Sept. 16, 2023, Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 3400-block of North Road.

Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased man, later identified as 29-year-old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, in an underground parkade. Shortly after, a vehicle fire was reported around Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue. Frontline officers located a black Honda Pilot engulfed in flames.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with Burnaby RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

IHIT said through partnerships and intelligence sharing with Abbotsford Police and the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, evidence was obtained that identified 32-year-old Michael Johal of Delta, as a suspect in the conspiracy to murder Sandhu.

On Feb. 21, 2024, with the assistance of Delta Police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team, Johal was arrested without incident.

Subsequently, a charge was laid against Johal for conspiracy to commit murder, in relation to the death of Sandhu.

“Intelligence sharing and strong partnerships, alongside the hard work of our investigators, is fundamental to IHIT’s success,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “This remains an open homicide investigation and we still ask that anyone with information, who has yet to speak to the police, comes forward.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone travelling in the 3400-block of North Road or the area of Greenwood Street and Bainbridge Avenue, Burnaby between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email: at [email protected].