Man arrested in Steveston for alleged child-luring attempt

Photo: Vikki Hui. A Richmond RCMP vehicle.

A man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged attempted child luring in Steveston.

Police allege he communicated with a youth via Snapchat and then set up a meeting at a park.

Richmond RCMP explained they were contacted by a person who said this man had been in contact with their child and asked the youth to meet him at a Steveston park.

The parent had interceded and the man was held until police arrived on scene in the 4000 block of Moncton Street around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

RCMP say the man has allegedly been in contact with other youth as well and they are therefore issuing an alert asking for anyone with more information to contact police at 604-278-1212.

RCMP say they are actively investigating this matter.

“This investigation also highlights the importance of maintaining open communication with your children about their personal safety and use of social media,” said Insp. Michael Cohee, Officer-in-charge of Richmond RCMP Investigative Services.

The man has been released from police custody with numerous conditions including not contacting the victim and their family, not to be alone with anyone who appears to be under the age of 18, not to go to any park, pool, daycare centre, schools, playground, community centre or theatre where there might be people under the age of 18.

He also is banned from using computers to communicate with anyone who might be under 18.

Police give safety tips

RCMP have personal safety tips for children and their families:



Avoid long conversations with strangers. If someone you do not know asks you personal questions, such as: Where do you live? Do not answer! Run away or leave the situation immediately and immediately advise a trusted adult such as a parent, guardian or teacher



It’s okay to say no to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as helping them find a lost pet, joining them in an activity or game, or giving them directions.

to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as helping them find a lost pet, joining them in an activity or game, or giving them directions.

Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents/guardians. Keep a safe distance of two-arm lengths from strangers and cars that approach you.





It’s important that parents are aware of their child’s digital life and work with them to develop strategies to help keep them safe online. Some tips include:



Post wisely and keep personal details to a minimum. Use privacy settings on social media sites to limit who can see your personal information.

Use privacy settings on social media sites to limit who can see your personal information.

Turn off location services. Share your location with only those you know and trust.

Share your location with only those you know and trust.

A stranger is a stranger . Only accept friend requests from people you know. Not everyone is who they say they are online. You wouldn’t let a stranger into your house, so why open the door to them online to be your friend?

Only accept friend requests from people you know. Not everyone is who they say they are online. You wouldn’t let a stranger into your house, so why open the door to them online to be your friend?



Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding this file, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2024-5744. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.