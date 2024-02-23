Alerts issued as forecast calls for heavy snow on Interior highways this weekend

Photo: Environment Canada Alerts have been issued as heavy snowfall is set to hit Interior mountain passes this weekend.

Highway alerts are out as heavy snowfall is set to hit parts of the Southern Interior this weekend.

Environment Canada says a large low pressure system is set to move in. It will bring significant snowfall to B.C. mountains beginning on Saturday.

“As the low intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes. Snow levels will also lower to near valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low," says a special weather statement.

Highway alerts have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, The Trans - Canada Highway betweenEagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and the Yellowhead HIghway from Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

The snow is forecast to begin Saturday and Intensify Sunday, before tapering off on Monday.

Drivers are being warned to expect reduced visibility in heavy snow, challenging driving conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow and blowing snow in wind-prone areas.

Travellers should regularly check road conditions at drivebc.ca.



