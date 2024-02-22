B.C. Interior highway passes to get blast of winter this weekend

Photo: CTV News

If you have travel plans for this weekend on the B.C. Interior mountain passes, you might want to double check the forecast before you head out.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for four mountain passes due to a system set to arrive Sunday and Monday.

The warning covers the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the Hope-to-Princeton Highway, Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass as well as Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

"A large low pressure system will bring significant snowfall to B.C. mountains beginning on Saturday," said Environment Canada.

"As the low intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes. Snow levels will also lower to near the valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas."

Drivers are encouraged to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions and check DriveBC for the latest conditions.