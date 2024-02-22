Richmond, New West police arrest wanted woman after car chase

Photo: Vikki Hui. A woman on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested after a car chase in Richmond and New Westminster.

A woman with a Canada-wide warrant and her companion were arrested by police after driving and crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle.

The arrest took place around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 after a car chase from Great Canadian Way to Queensborough.

A Richmond RCMP officer first spotted the vehicle in the Bridgeport neighbourhood near the 3000 block of Great Canadian Way.

The vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Vancouver.

The officer, who was on a routine patrol, followed the vehicle "from a safe distance" until it got to the Queensborough area, where New Westminster police officers deployed a tire deflation device, according to Cpl. Adriana O'Malley, Richmond RCMP spokesperson.

The vehicle then ignored a traffic stop attempt from Richmond RCMP, O'Malley explained, and when a New Westminster police officer tried to deploy a second tire deflation device, the vehicle allegedly swerved toward the officer, almost hitting him.

It then suddenly changed direction and lost control, hit a lamppost and ended up on its side in a ditch.

Two people were pulled out of the vehicle, placed under arrest and sent to hospital with minor injuries. The woman with the warrant was discharged from hospital and is now being held in custody.

"This clearly demonstrates the potential risk to safety that our officers can face," said O’Malley.

We are extremely proud of the actions of all of the officers involved in this arrest and want to thank our partners at the New Westminster Police Department who played an integral role in this arrest.

The investigation is active and ongoing and additional charges are pending.