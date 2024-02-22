Four injured in shooting in residential neighbourhood in White Rock, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A shooting overnight in White Rock, B.C., has sent four people to hospital and closed traffic in a residential neighbourhood while police investigate. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Police say four men have been hospitalized with "serious" injuries after an overnight shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP in White Rock, B.C., say they received multiple calls reporting shots fired as well as a vehicle collision on along Roper Avenue shortly after midnight.

Const. Chantal Sears says officers found the four men suffering from gunshot wounds and all of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

A statement from the Mounties adds that a suspect vehicle left the scene of the shooting, and a vehicle fire was reported in Surrey shortly afterwards, although investigators are still working to confirm whether the two incidents are linked.

Police say the shooting appears to have been targeted and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Sears says the area has been blocked off to allow officers to investigate the shooting, and no suspects have yet been identified.

Video shared on the social media platform X showed what sounds like multiple gunshots in the neighbourhood near where the shooting took place.

It happened a few blocks from a local elementary school in a neighbourhood dominated by single-detached homes.