B.C. nurse banned five years after sex assault convictions

Photo: Brenda Kergin The RCMP and B.C.'s College of Nurses and Midwives ran parallel investigations.

A Port Alberni nurse has been banned from practising for five years after being convicted of sexual assault charges.

On Feb. 20, a B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives inquiry panel approved an agreement between the college and licensed practical nurse Colin R. Hall to address conduct issues underlying the sexual offences, and for engaging in workplace harassment of colleagues.

“The inquiry committee found that the most severe outcome was necessary to ensure that public safety was not compromised and to maintain confidence in the regulator's mandate of protecting the public,” the panel’s public notice said.

The college said Hall voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit and/or condition on their practice, including the cancellation ?of their registration and a prohibition on reapplying for five years.

“In the event that the registrant reapplies for practicing registration in the future, the registrant will be required to satisfy the registration committee that they meet the requirements of fitness, competence, and good character,” the panel said.

In August 2019, Hall had agreed with the college to convert his licence to non-practising, pending the outcome of an investigation that resulted in several at-the-time pending criminal charges, including seven counts of sexual assault.

In a statement to Glacier Media, the college said the inquiry committee directed an investigation into Hall’s conduct following a Port Alberni RCMP August 2019 media release.

The statement said the college remained in contact with RCMP during the criminal proceedings while engaging in a parallel investigation, a probe that concluded in August 2023.

“The timing of the notice was not tied to Mr. Hall’s criminal prosecution and subsequent sentencing,” the statement said. “It is not unusual in cases where there are parallel criminal and regulatory processes, for the regulatory process to conclude after the criminal matters.”

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the college said.