Time not right for cuts despite deficit budget projection, says B.C. finance minister

Photo: The Canadian Press Finance Minister Katrine Conroy answers questions from reporters following a photo opportunity at the Fernwood Community Centre in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Conroy says increasing the deficit in today's provincial budget is the right path to take in order to allow the government to provide needed services to people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's finance minister says increasing the deficit in today's provincial budget is the right path to take in order to allow the government to provide needed services to people.

Katrine Conroy says the government's priorities will focus on helping people through times of high costs and forecasts of lean economic growth.

She says the budget she presents today will include a multi-year economic plan that forecasts declining deficits.

Conroy offered broad hints about the budget's details during a news conference Wednesday at a Victoria neighbourhood community centre, saying it will focus on health care, public transit, small business and housing for middle-income earners.

She says forecasts of economic slowdowns in B.C. and globally are convincing factors behind the government's plans to continue funding programs and services rather than making cuts.

The budget comes less than nine months before B.C.'s provincial election.

Conroy says she will not wear new shoes when she tables today's budget, choosing to break with tradition for the second year in a row and will instead put on a pair of comfortable shoes with a fresh polish.