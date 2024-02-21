Crane load crashes down at Vancouver construction site

Photo: CTV News

More than 1,700 construction workers were evacuated from a Vancouver site Wednesday after a load fell from a crane.

CTV News reports emergency crews were called to the job site on Cambie Street near West 41st Avenue just after 3 p.m.

It’s not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau told CTV that while the crane itself remains intact, a technical rescue team is on site stabilizing the load, which crashed into the lower floors of the under-construction building.

WorkSafe BC described the incident as "serious" and has sent investigators to the site.

with files from CTV Vancouver