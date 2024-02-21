Tactical police help with drug bust in Creston, B.C.

Photo: Colin Dacre

Police say they have made a dent in a local drug trade in Creston, B.C.

RCMP said Wednesday in a news release that officers executed a search warrant on Feb. 20 at a home on Ash Street in Creston, supported by tactical members of the Southeast District Emergency Response team.

The occupants of the home were arrested and a “significant” amount of evidence related to drug trafficking was seized. Police say the suspects are facing potential charges once prosecutors review the file.

“I am proud of my officers and glad that they were able to prevent illicit drugs from hitting our streets. I am grateful for the continued support from the Emergency response and Containment Teams. Their expertise in these operations lower the risk to my officers, the subjects, and the public,” states Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP detachment commander.

“The Creston RCMP will continue working hard to protect the residents of the Creston Valley. We will keep targeting those who traffic in illicit drugs and target our most vulnerable. Creston in not open for business for illicit activities and we will continue to target those who attempt to do such business here,” added Buliziuk.