Man charged after blind, homeless man's cane stolen in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. The VPD is praising three Good Samaritans for helping a blind man who was allegedly robbed of his cane

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says a man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a blind man of his cane.

The incident occurred in Vancouver's West End on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Davie and Thurlow streets at 3:45 p.m. when the victim was standing near the intersection.

"The victim, a 40-year-old newcomer to Canada, is legally blind and relies on a white cane to navigate the city," states the VPD. "He’s been sleeping in shelters for weeks, but typically walks around in the West End during the day when the shelters are closed."

While standing at the intersection, the man's cane was grabbed by a stranger. They struggled for a moment before the suspect was able to overpower the victim and walk away with the cane.

Luckily, three people saw the incident unfold.

“Three Good Samaritans – a man and two women in their twenties – were passing by in a car when they saw the robbery happen,” says the VPD's Sgt. Steve Addison in a press release. “They stopped, confronted the suspect, and followed him until our officers arrived moments later and made the arrest at a bus stop near Davie and Burrard streets.”

Police returned the cane to the blind man, and are now praising the actions of the trio.

“We depend every day on the caring citizens of Vancouver to help us keep our neighbourhoods safe, and we’re extremely thankful to these kind strangers who stepped up to help us right a wrong,” says Addison. “While they could have chosen to drive on, they instead did the right thing and helped us make an arrest in this cruel offence.”

Justin Jeremy Heron, 37, has been charged with one count of robbery in the case.