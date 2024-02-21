Police gang unit seeks suspect who missed court date, could be in Comox Valley

Photo: COMBINED FORCES SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT UNIT OF B.C. Jonathan Erin Clifford was linked to the gang unit's investigation of an alleged drug-trafficking network with ties to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

A warrant has been issued for a man last known to be living in the Comox Valley who failed to appear in court on charges of participating in a criminal organization and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which targets gangs, said Wednesday that an arrest warrant was issued when Jonathan Erin Clifford missed his Feb. 1 court date.

Clifford was linked to the unit’s investigation of an alleged drug-trafficking network with ties to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

The investigation led to four search warrants being executed in the Comox Valley and Campbell River areas in January 2022, resulting in six arrests and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

Anyone with information about Clifford is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.