BC Ferries adds extra sailings for Taylor Swift's Vancouver concerts

Photo: JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP Taylor Swift, pictured at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles this month, is set to play three concerts in Vancouver, on Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

BC Ferries is adding 22 extra sailings in early December to accommodate those travelling to and from Taylor Swift’s three shows at B.C. Place stadium.

The 11 extra round-trip sailings have been added to the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay schedule from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 9.

The Swift concerts are scheduled for Dec. 6, 7 and 8.

“We know many Island residents were lucky to be able to buy tickets and we want to make sure they have lots of options to get there and back,” said BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall.

For those travelling from Vancouver Island, there will be three extra sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Thursday, Dec. 5, and two additional round-trips sailings daily on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

No extra sailings have been added on either of the routes between Nanaimo and the mainland.

Hullo, which runs a foot-passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver, has not yet announced its schedule for December and reservations are only available into the spring. However, it has previously added late-night sailings from Vancouver to Nanaimo for major events.

— With a file from Vancouver Is Awesome