Input sought on B.C. hunting regulations

The Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship is seeking input from British Columbians over proposed changes to hunting regulations. Public engagement sessions are planned from Feb. 20 to Mar. 22.

"Every two years the Province reviews regulations and proposes changes as necessary. Proposed amendments are made to support economic and recreational opportunities, respect First Nations' harvest rights and sustainably manage B.C. wildlife. Proposed updates are developed regionally with local input," states a provincial info bulletin.

Up to 50 proposed amendments are being considered in 2024, and cover a range of topics, including adjustments to season lengths, seasonal start and end times, and motor-vehicle restrictions. Updated regulations are published every other year in the Hunting and Trapping Regulation Synopsis, with the next edition scheduled for Jun 1, and effective until the next review on Jul. 31, 2026.

"We look forward to hearing your thoughts and working together to ensure that British Columbia provides world-class sustainable hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities," states the engagement website.

To learn about the proposed amendments or to provide feedback, you can click here.