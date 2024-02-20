B.C. teacher suspended for throwing things at students

Photo: Photo by 2y.kang on Unsplash

A B.C. teacher has been suspended three days after throwing items at students claiming he was frustrated by their inattentiveness.

In a newly released decision, B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation Ana Mohammed said Justin Ray Arnesto was a teacher in the Fraser-Cascade School District, which made a report about the teacher July 5.

The decision said that, on Jan. 19, 2022, Arnesto was teaching a Grade 8 class when he believed a student was not paying attention.

He threw a computer charging device at the student. It hit a wall.

Concerned about his conduct, Arnesto decided to speak to the student at lunch hour.

However, the student did not want to talk to Arnesto. Trying to explain, Arnesto said he did not mean to throw the charger at the student but rather near him because he was frustrated.

The student said they were going to speak to the principal.

Mohammed’s decision said Arnesto told the student that telling the principal would “not make any difference” because the principal “will take my side over your side.”

The student saw the principal nearby and went to speak to her.

Arnesto followed and attempted to tell “his side of the story.”

Then, on March 7, 2022, Arnesto became angry with some students' behaviour. He broke a pencil and threw it in the direction of a student.

The district issued him a discipline letter and directed him to complete remedial work for emotional regulation.

In March 2023, Arnesto completed a course on reinforcing respectful professional boundaries through the Justice Institute of B.C.

In June, 2023, he was suspended for one day without pay for the January incident.

Mohammed said Arnesto had admitted the behaviour was professional misconduct and agreed to a suspension of his teaching certificate for three days.

Mohammed said Arnesto failed to create a positive, safe and inclusive learning environment; failed to model appropriate behaviour; and used his position of power and trust to coerce the first student to limit the consequences of his throwing the charger.

He was also directed to complete a Justice Institute of B.C. course on creating a positive learning environment.