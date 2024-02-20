Who was she? Vancouver police seek identity of woman who died months ago

Photo: VPD The Vancouver Police Department is looking for people who can help them identify a woman who died around Nov. 8, 2023.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is hoping someone recognizes two tattoos as they try to identify a woman who died in November 2023.

They're sharing photos after attempts to identify the woman in other ways failed.

"VPD investigators have reviewed missing persons reports and liaised with other law enforcement agencies, however, her identity remains unknown," states the police department.

The woman's body was found near the Knight Street Bridge in South Vancouver on Nov. 8, 2023. Police believe she died of an overdose.

"The woman appears either white or Indigenous, and in her 20s," states the VPD. "She was approximately 5’3 and 110 pounds at the time of her death, and had short hair that was dyed red, with brown roots."

"She was wearing a gold necklace with a heart, and had piercings in her ears and belly button."

She also had a small scar on her sternum and two tattoos. One was a heart on her left wrist. The other was a phrase with butterfly designs around it below her left collarbone.

It read: "Love me for who I am."