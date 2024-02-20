Texan visiting Kootenays goes missing, found dead after car slides down embankment

Photo: Colin Dacre

It was a tragic end to an American family's visit to B.C. over the weekend.

On Feb. 17, just before midnight, Nelson RCMP received a missing person report for a 37-year-old man who had traveled to Nelson with his wife from El Paso, Texas.

According to police, the man was reported missing by his wife after he had left the home they were staying at in South Slocan to attend his brother's residence in Nelson.

Police say the man never returned to South Slocan.

On Feb. 18, just before 8 a.m., a friend of the missing man phoned police to report the 37-year-old had been involved in a single-vehicle accident near the 5000 block of Highway 3A and 6 in Beasley, B.C.

A 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser had been located approximately 70 meters down an embankment.

Police say the man from Texas had been ejected from the vehicle and was located a short distance away. Emergency services arrived on the scene, and the man was pronounced deceased.

The BC Coroner Service was notified, and there was no indication drugs and alcohol were involved.