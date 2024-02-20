Stolen trucks linked to break-ins, thefts in Castlegar

Photo: RCMP A suspect wearing dark clothing with his hair and face covered is believed to be responsible for a series of break-in in Castlegar.

The Castlegar RCMP has released CCTV footage of a suspect in a series of break-ins linked to stolen vehicles.

Police are investigating multiple cases of vehicles and homes being broken into last weekend.

Most of incidents occurred in South Castlegar in the Emerald Park and Cone Hill area. At least ten reports have come in. It appears the crime spree began just before midnight on Saturday, February 17 and continue into the early morning of Sunday, February 18.

A suspect or suspects smashed vehicle windows to steal property and also got into two homes, taking car keys and other items. In one case, a dark blue, 2016 Dodge Ram pickup with a canopy and bush bar was stolen from the 3900 block of 9th Avenue.

RCMP also recovered a dark grey, 2021 Ford Ranger that had been reported stolen in the Abbotsford area the week before. The truck had a stolen Alberta license plate.

The footage of the suspect shows a man with a medium build wearing dark clothing (note images were recorded in IR so clothing appears light colour). He had the hood pulled up and his face was partially covered.

Castlegar residents are being asked to review their home security and dash camera footage for any possible further clues about the series of break-ins and thefts. Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at (250) 365-7721.