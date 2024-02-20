Trans-Canada Highway reopened to traffic after earlier crash east of Rogers Pass

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada/Facebook

UPDATE: 8:50 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Golden has been fully reopened after an earlier closure due to a crash.

The vehicle incident was cleared as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to DriveBC.

UPDATE 11:27 a.m.

Highway 1 is open again west of Golden.

Drive BC says single-lane alternating traffic has resumed near the scene of a crash involving a number of tractor-trailers, about six kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Drivers should expect delays.

There’s no word on when all lanes of the highway will reopen.

Update 10:00 a.m.

A number of tractor-trailers are involved in the collision that has blocked the Trans-Canada Highway west of Golden.

Images from the scene show at least one semi on its side and cargo from another load scattered across the highway.

Drive BC says the highway is still closed. The next updated is scheduled for 11:30 PST.

ORIGINAL 8:01 a.m.

A vehicle incident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Rogers Pass.

Drive BC says Highway 1 is shut near the Columbia West Forest Service Road, west of Donald. A multi-vehicle incident is reported about six kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Crews are on the scene but drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area.