231260
230991
BC  

Multi-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 east of Rogers Pass

Hwy shut near Rogers Pass

- | Story: 473197

A vehicle incident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Rogers Pass.

Drive BC says Highway 1 is shut near the Columbia West Forest Service Road, west of Donald. A multi-vehicle incident is reported about six kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Crews are on the scene but drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News