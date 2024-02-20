Multi-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 east of Rogers Pass

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 is closed east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

A vehicle incident has closed the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Rogers Pass.

Drive BC says Highway 1 is shut near the Columbia West Forest Service Road, west of Donald. A multi-vehicle incident is reported about six kilometres east of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

Crews are on the scene but drivers are being advised to expect delays in the area.