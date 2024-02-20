B.C. New Democrat government makes pledges to homebuyers, renters, in throne speech

Photo: The Canadian Press The legislature building in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The political agenda for British Columbia Premier David Eby's NDP government heading into an election this fall will take shape today with the delivery of a throne speech starting the spring legislative session. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's New Democrat government is pledging more homes for first-time buyers and eviction protection for renters in a throne speech that promises affordability measures in this week's budget.

The throne speech, read in the legislature by Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, says the government is putting forward a vision where everyone can get ahead and no one is left behind.

The speech marks the start of the spring legislative session and comes ahead of the provincial budget on Thursday which is less than nine months from the provincial election.

Austin told the legislature that housing is a generational challenge in B.C. and the government will not tinker at the edges to fix the problem, but will continue its goal to build thousands of affordable homes for middle-income earners.

The speech says the government will introduce actions this spring to protect renters from "bad-faith evictions," and help first-time buyers enter the housing market.

It says the government will also introduce legislation connected to the sextortion suicide of 12-year-old Carson Cleland of Prince George, and the similar death of 15-year-old Amanda Todd, to shed light on bullying, cyber bullying and online safety.

Recent forecasts from the Ministry of Finance and private financial experts suggest the province will experience slow economic growth this year.

Eby has said he expects the government to table about 20 pieces of new legislation and a budget that looks to help families facing the high cost of living.

The government passed legislation last fall to restrict short-term rentals and build more housing around public transit areas and the housing file is expected to be a major focus again this spring.

Opposition BC United Leader Kevin Falcon promised last week that if elected he would introduce housing initiatives to help first-time homebuyers raise down payments and would eliminate the property transfer tax for buyers of homes under $1 million.