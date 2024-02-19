Province-wide warrant suspect sought in hit and run of RCMP officer

Photo: Burnaby RCMP Suspect in province-wide warrant

Burnaby RCMP have issued a BC wide warrant for a man involved in a hit-and-run with an RCMP officer.

On February 17th at approximately 10:30am, an officer with BC Highway Patrol in Burnaby was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 91 southbound at 72nd Ave in Delta.

The officer stopped a vehicle that was associated to a man who has an outstanding BC-wide warrant for his arrest.

After a brief roadside conversation, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene striking the officer. The Delta Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, and other officers attended the scene.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to hospital. The officer has since been released from hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect driver is identified as 57-year-old Tobin Peter Haas of Vancouver.

The vehicle Haas was driving has been recovered by police, but Haas has not been located.

Haas is wanted for an outstanding warrant for break and enter as well as for questioning regarding the incident involving the RCMP officer.

Members of the public are encouraged not to approach Haas, but to instead phone their local police if he is located.

BC Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident and anyone who has dashcam footage of this incident to contact BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and refer to file number 2024-424.