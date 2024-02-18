Here's why a huge helicopter was flying through downtown Vancouver this weekend

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. A large helicopter was spotted in downtown Vancouver Feb. 17, 2024.

Many people attending Vancouver's Fan Expo, in the West End or walking along the seawall on Saturday saw an unusual sight in the sky.

A huge helicopter was flying in the downtown core and landed at HMCS Discovery on Deadman's Island in Coal Harbour.

The reason for the rare aerial visitor to the city's core filled with towering buildings was to get the components for a new air conditioner to the top of the Cannacord Tower at the corner of Granville and Dunsmuir streets.

"Various materials along with the cooling tower units – which will be used for air conditioning - will be moved to and from the roof of a building at 609 Granville Street," states the city.

While the components are brought in by air for projects like this, the city closes streets near the site for the drop-off.

The helicopter work was expected to only last Saturday.

"The operation will make over 15 flights to and from the building. Weather permitting, each flight will take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and the largest piece of equipment being lifted will weigh about 5,500 pounds," states the city in a release.

Saw this earlier today. Any ideas what is going on? #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/P7lTU3uYs7— Brendan Kergin (@BKergin) February 18, 2024



