RCMP officer hit, injured during traffic stop in Delta

Photo: Shane MacKichan Photo. RCMP officers and Delta Police are at the scene of an incident in Delta Saturday morning where an RCMP officer was struck by a suspect vehicle during a traffic stop.

A BC Highway Patrol RCMP officer was struck by a vehicle while initiating a traffic stop on Highway 91 in Delta Saturday morning.

The officer had pulled over the suspect vehicle, when the driver fled the scene hitting the officer in the process.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Delta Police were called to the scene to aid in the investigation and assist, although RCMP are the lead investigating agency.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. southbound on Highway 91 just past 72 Ave.

There is no word yet from RCMP if the suspect vehicle and driver has been apprehended or is still at large.

This story will be updated when any further information is released by RCMP.