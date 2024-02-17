Train crash east of Revelstoke Friday night along Highway 1 sends two to hospital

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE 2:09 p.m.

A statement from CPKC said “four locomotives of a train derailed when it made contact with the rear of a train stopped about eight miles east of Revelstoke just after 10 p.m. Friday evening. Four cars carrying grain on the rear end of the stopped train were derailed. Two crew members on the moving train were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One has been released. There were no other injuries. CPKC crews are on site working on a clean-up. A fire on one of the involved locomotives has been extinguished. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.”

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services Fire Chief Steven DeRousie confirmed there was a fire at the site of a train crash Friday night.

However, because it was outside the city limits, he says the Revelstoke fire department did not attend the scene.

They originally responded to a call for possible entrapment in the crash, but crews stood down when it was confirmed that no one was trapped.

DeRousie said Canadian Pacific Kansas City confirmed there was a fire at the crash scene, but because Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services was not at the scene, DeRousie could not offer any more details.

Castanet has reached out to CPKC for comment on the crash.

ORIGINAL 11 a.m.

A train crashed east of Revelstoke Friday night.

According to a post on Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services Facebook page, crews were called at 10:30 p.m. to the incident along Highway 1, near Greely Road, “for a train crash with possible entrapment.”

But at 11 p.m., the fire department reported there was in fact no entrapment.

Greely Road is approximately nine kilometres east of Revelstoke. The train tracks run along the Illecillewaet River in that area.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.