ER closed at New Denver healthcare facility Saturday due to nursing shortage

Photo: Shutterstock

Healthcare staff shortages have hit the Kootenays this weekend.

In an announcement Saturday morning, Interior Health says the emergency department at New Denver's Slocan Community Health Centre will be closed all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The announcement was made at 8:15 a.m., after the closure had already begun.

Interior Health says the closure is due to “limited nursing availability.”

Those in the New Denver area needing emergency services will be forced to seek care at the Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp, about a 35-minute drive away.

The Slocan Community Health Centre has been dealing with staff shortages for the past year and a half. Back in July 2022, Interior Health changed the emergency department's hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 24/7.

At the time, IH said the changes would be temporary, but the health authority is still working to recruit staff at the facility in order to return to 24/7 operations.