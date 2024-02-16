John Cena was spotted working out at a Port Coquitlam gym today

Photo: Brad West/X. Chris Skelly (left) and John Cena at a Port Coquitlam gym on Feb. 16, 2024.

A Hollywood and sports entertainment icon working out at a Port Coquitlam gym today, Feb. 16, caught the eye of the mayor’s brother-in-law.

Sixteen-time world wrestling champion John Cena was spotted at a local gym. Staff at the facility declined to provide details about his visit.

PoCo Mayor Brad West tweeted out a photo of his relative Chris Skelly that he snapped with Cena.

“When the champ is here, he rolls into @CityofPoCo," West wrote on his post.

"My bro-in-law grabbed a pic with @JohnCena during his work out here in Port Coquitlam. Welcome to PoCo #YouCantSeeMe #NeverGiveUp.”

The 46-year-old hunk from Massachusetts is best known for his cinematic performances in Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, F9: The Fast Saga, Argylle and Bumblebee.

And he has more than 20 million followers on his Instagram account.