Surrey youth facing charges after attempted robbery at Tsawwassen Mills

Photo: Delta Police Photo The imitation firearms and bear spray seized by Delta Police.

Three youths from Surrey could be facing shoplifting and attempted robbery charges following an incident at a store at Tsawwassen Mills this week.

In a news release on Friday morning, Delta Police said they successfully apprehended three armed youths on Tuesday, Feb. 13 following a shoplifting and robbery incident at a retail store in Tsawwassen Mills.

A/Insp. James Sandberg said the incident unfolded when three male youths entered a retail establishment.

“While one youth engaged in distracting store staff, the other two seized the opportunity to steal various items,” he said. “The Delta Police Department promptly received a report on the shoplifting activity.

“An officer responded to the report, locating, and confronting the three suspects involved in the theft. Upon advising them of their arrest, all three attempted to flee. The officer managed to apprehend one male on the spot, who was found in possession of multiple stolen items, bear spray, and an imitation firearm.”

Sandberg said further investigation led the officer to a discarded bag linked to the other suspects. The bag, upon search, was noted to contain additional stolen property and a second imitation firearm.

He said the remaining two suspects were later located and arrested in a nearby residential area without further incident. A third imitation firearm was recovered during this arrest. Police have recommended charges against all three youths, including theft under $5,000 and obstructing a police officer. Additionally, two of the suspects face a charge of robbery.

The suspects, all hailing from Surrey, were subsequently released to their parents pending further legal proceedings.