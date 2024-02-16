RCMP pull driver over after spotting beer can on trunk of vehicle

Photo: RCMP

RCMP in Fort St. John made an unusual stop earlier this month.

On Feb. 9, 2024 just before 11 p.m., they spotted an older model vehicle driving down the road with what looked like a beer can on the back of the car.

Officers felt they had enough reason to pull the driver over so they conducted a traffic stop and administered a breath test at the roadside, which resulted in a warn result.

"Consumption of alcohol impairs our brains thought processes and reaction speeds while driving," said Const. Chad Neustaeter Fort St John RCMP spokesperson.

"In this instance, the driver finished their last drink just prior to driving and forgot where they put their beer can which inevitably led to them losing their license for three days."

The driver was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had their vehicle towed at the owner’s expense. The driver and his dog were forced to walk the rest of the way home.