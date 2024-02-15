Man allegedly 'stabbed a number of times' following argument in Vancouver

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times near Main and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver, according to police.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, several witnesses called the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) to report that a man had been "stabbed a number of times," Sgt. Steve Addison told V.I.A.

The men were allegedly arguing before "things escalated" and the victim was stabbed.

Addison noted that the 51-year-old victim "sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive."

A 45-year-old male suspect was arrested following the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and cannot provide further details about the motive or relationship between the suspect and the victim. However, based on the initial findings, it appears the two individuals knew each other.