Missing teens took ferry to Quadra Island and could be camping in woods: police

Photo: RCMP Dommie Malcolmson was last seen Monday, Feb. 12.

Two Campbell River teens reported missing on Monday arrived together on Quadra Island the same day and are apparently “attempting to evade police,” say Campbell River RCMP.

The girls, Dommie Malcolmson, 15, and Cora Potoski, 16, took the ferry together and arrived on Quadra Island at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, police said.

It’s believed the two teens are hiding out somewhere on Quadra Island, Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre said Thursday, adding police and family are concerned for the girls’ well being.

“At this point in time, we believe that the girls may be attempting to camp in the thick forests of Quadra Island and are ill-prepared to be doing so,” he said.

Police are asking people on Quadra and Cortez islands to keep an eye out for the girls and for any signs of a camp or a recently used campsite.

Environment Canada reported daytime temperatures of 8 C on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers or wet flurries.

Dommie is described as white and five-foot-seven with a medium build, long blond hair and blue eyes.

Cora is described as white and five-foot-two with a slender build, long red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding the girls’ disappearance is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.