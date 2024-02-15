Reservations now needed at pair of popular backcountry campgrounds in Manning Park

Photo: Colin Dacre Alpine section of Frosty Mountain trail.

A pair of popular backcountry campgrounds in Manning Park will now require reservations.

BC Parks announced Thursday the Frosty Creek and Kicking Horse campgrounds will now require reservations during peak season to ensure there is space for hikers when they arrive.

"They also help support conservation by reducing overuse and impacts to vegetation and wildlife habitat," said BC Parks.

The Frosty Creek campground is about seven kilometres up the Frosty Mountain trail, one of the most popular overnight trails in the park. Reservations for Frosty Creek open March 26 for arrivals starting July 26.

The Kicking Horse campground is at the 13.5 km mark on the also very-popular Heather trail. Reservations for that campground open Feb. 28, for arrivals starting June 28.

More info on backcountry camping in Manning Park is here.