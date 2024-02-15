Tickets for Lionel Messi's game in Vancouver going for over $10,000 on resale market

Photo: Inter Miami/Facebook/Ticketmaster Tickets for Inter Miami's May 25 game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place have surpassed $10,000 on Ticketmaster's verified resale system.

Those looking to get tickets to see the Vancouver Whitecaps play Lionel Messi's Inter Miami may have to shell out big bucks for the regular season game.

The two teams face off on May 25, and tickets quickly sold out; as the game approaches resellers are asking high prices, topping out at more than $10,000 (after fees) per seat in some cases.

Normally, MLS games in Vancouver are relatively affordable. For example, at the upcoming March 2 game against Charlotte FC, there are still tickets available for under $40 (even after fees).

Some tickets going for over $12K with fees

For Messi's debut in Vancouver, BC Place is being fully opened up, with thousands more tickets available than usual. Even so, the cheapest tickets currently on the resale market are essentially $340 (after fees).

At the far end of the spectrum are a few tickets just above field level behind the visitor's bench. There are also a couple between the home bench and home supporters section, above the pitch-side suite.

Those tickets are all going for more than $10,000 after fees.

Not far away is what may be one of the most expensive tickets for a single seat in BC Place ever. Seat 101 in Row A of Section 209 is being resold for $12,200. The reseller is asking for $10,000, while Ticketmaster is charging $2,200 in fees. Ticketmaster notes the original cost of the ticket was $35.12.

For comparison, tickets to an Inter Miami game at their home field in Fort Lauderdale run about $120, with seats similar to the $10,000 pairs in Vancouver going for as low as $615. And just so people know, roundtrip tickets to Miami are about $600 per person while Fort Lauderdale hotels can run around $120 per night.

The Messi effect: High prices for tickets at other MLS stadiums

Messi is having an effect at other soccer fields around the MLS; most, if not all of Inter Milan's away games have essentially sold out, with tickets only available through resellers.

For example, at the Montreal Impact game in May, the cheapest tickets are around $500. However, tickets appear to top out at $5,014 on Seat Geek (the Impact aren't on Ticketmaster).

In Toronto, tickets start at $300 and range up to $11,900 (there's only one ticket at this price, while virtually all others are under $5,000). That game happens on Oct. 5.

Besides the BC Place game, the closest Messi will get to Vancouver this year appears to be L.A. on Feb. 25. Tickets there range from the low $300s to $9,873 before fees (which add about $1,900 to the most expensive tickets).

The L.A. and Vancouver games are Messi's only trips to the West Coast this MLS regular season; the next closest game for the superstar is in Kansas City.

The Whitecaps season launches with a home opener on March 2; tickets start at $37 (after fees) for standing room. Upper bowl seats start at $45, though some resale tickets are going as low as $30.25.