Driver arrested after two youth say they were deliberately hit by car in B.C.: Police

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a driver has been arrested after two youth said they were deliberately struck by a vehicle.

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a driver has been arrested after two youth said they were deliberately struck by a vehicle.

Const. Art Stele says officers were called to a neighbourhood on Wednesday and found the teens who said the driver intentionally struck them after "a disturbance."

Stele says the teenagers had minor injuries and were taken to hospital, while the driver remained at the scene and was placed in custody.

Investigators say in a statement they are looking into the sequence of events that led to the crash, and may still be reaching out to witnesses, so Stele says he's not able to go into detail about the alleged disturbance.

He says police are putting together "a wholesome investigation" in order to get charges approved by prosecutors.

Stele says police are looking at a possible aggravated assault charge, although other charges could be laid as details of the investigation unfold.

He says they're urging anyone who may have information or surveillance footage of the incident to call them.