Using cannabis can ease cravings for street-level drugs: UBC research

Photo: UBC

New research from the University of British Columbia finds evidence that using cannabis can help ease cravings for some street-level drugs.

The findings have been published in Addictive Behaviors, and feature data compiled using a questionnaire given to individuals in Vancouver, who are already using cannabis and unregulated drugs, including stimulants and opioids.

The study from Dr. Hudson Reddon, alongside UBC Okanagan’s Dr. Zach Walsh and UBC Vancouver’s Dr. M-J Milloy, "observed that using cannabis is associated with decreased use of crystal methamphetamine among people at highest risk of overdose in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside."

The study found that 45 per cent of participants reported using cannabis to manage their cravings for stimulant drugs in the last six months, including powder cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamines.

"A notable reduction in crystal meth use was observed among those who used cannabis for craving management. This association was not significant for crack cocaine users," says Dr. Reddon, the studies lead researcher.

Dr. Reddon, emphasized the potential of cannabis as a harm-reduction strategy.

“Our findings are not conclusive but do add to the growing scientific evidence that cannabis might be a beneficial tool for some people who want to better control their unregulated stimulant use, particularly for people who use crystal meth,” says Dr. Reddon.

“This suggests a new direction for harm reduction strategies among people who use drugs.”

Dr. Walsh, a Clinical Psychology Professor at UBCO and a leading substance use researcher, says the study results warrant further investigation. “While these findings are promising, they underscore the need for more comprehensive studies to understand the full potential of cannabis in the context of the overdose crisis.”

The research is the latest in a series of studies on how cannabis could play a role in addressing the ongoing opioid overdose crisis.